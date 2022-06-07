Ukraine Emergency: UNHCR operational response and delivery updates, 6 June 2022

As the war in Ukraine passed its 100thdayand 20 per cent of the country’s territory is under temporary occupationaccording to the Ukrainian authorities, fierce fighting continues in eastern Ukraine.Airstrikes and missile attacks continue to be reported in multiple oblasts, including in Kyiv, endangering people’s lives and driving humanitarian needs.At the same time, people affected, including thosedisplaced, are starting to seek medium to longer-term solutionsto their precarious situations.

UNHCR has continuedto expand the scale and reach of programmes, with the aim of delivering assistance and services as close as possible to the place where people are sheltering or have been displaced. UNHCR’s response hasnow reached more than 1.3millionpeoplewith protection services, assistance through cash or essential items, and shelter support to repair or protect their damaged homesfrom the elements.

UNHCR operates as part of the inter-agency emergency response and is leading three clusters -Protection, Shelter and NFIs(non-food items), and CCCM(Camp Coordination and Camp Management.

While providing immediate relief to those fleeing, UNHCR is also working closely with local and national actors to lay the groundwork for sustainable and durable solutionsand ensure that our response isaligned with social programmes thuseffectively reinforcingand complementingnational systems.

The longer the war continues, the medium to longer-term needs that conflict-affected people, IDPs, and returnees will face to rebuild their lives will similarly rise and require sustained support from the humanitarian and broader international community.