Ukraine Emergency: UNHCR operational response and delivery updates, 2 May 2022

The war against Ukraine has entered its third month and continues to exacerbate a massive humanitarian crisis and prompt further displacement. More than a quarter of the population of Ukraine has been forced to flee their homes while millions remain in areas of intense fighting with urgent need of humanitarian assistance and protection.

UNHCR operates as part of the inter-agency humanitarian response and is leading three clusters - Protection, Shelter and NFls (non-food items), and CCCM (Camp Coordination and Camp Management).

The overall goal of UNHCR’s operational delivery is to provide immediate relief to those fleeing military hostilities, while laying the groundwork for sustainable and durable solutions, working closely in coordination with state and local authorities, community-based actors and partners.

In mid-April, UNHCR signed Memoranda of Understanding with three key Ministries, which help to ensure alignment between UNHCR’s activities and social programmes, and that our response is effectively reinforcing and complementing national systems.