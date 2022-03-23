Ukraine emergency: UNHCR delivered & planned response

At a glance

Since the Russian Federation launched a military offensive against Ukraine on 24 February 2022, more than 3 million refugees have fled to neighbouring countries, while an additional 6.48 million people are internally displaced (IDPs) inside Ukraine. Another 13 million people have been directly affected in the hardest-hit areas such as Kharkiv, Mariupol, Volnovakha, Kherson and Kyiv. The intensity of the fighting, and notably the indiscriminate airstrikes hitting civilians and private and communal infrastructure, continues to trigger fear and large-scale displacement inside Ukraine and to neighbouring countries, while simultaneously exacerbating the humanitarian needs of those who are internally displaced or remain in heavily affected areas.

To address the acute humanitarian needs of displaced persons in Ukraine, UNHCR operates as part of the inter-agency humanitarian response under the leadership of the UN Crisis Coordinator, working in close coordination with local authorities and humanitarian partners.

In the inter-agency response,UNHCR is leading three clusters- Protection, Shelter and NFIs, and Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) - to ensure effective coordination of the humanitarian response amongst sister UN agencies and other partners.

The overall goal of UNHCR’s operational delivery in the areas of protection, shelter, NFIs and multi-purpose cash assistance is to provide immediate relief to those fleeing military hostilities, while helping to stabilize a situation of fast-paced displacement. This is pursued in two ways: a) by making available to IDPs protection, assistance, and shelter in areas they have fled to in Ukraine; and b) by supporting, to the extent security conditions allow, those remaining in conflict-affected areas to access emergency shelter materials and essential items.

As an immediate priority, UNHCR is providing non-food items (NFIs), protection information and advice, shelter support and multi-purpose cash assistance (MPC). UNHCR is coordinating with local authorities in IDP-receiving locations to expand the immediate and medium-term reception capacity and provide cash and in-kind support to IDPs. Protection counselling and services including psychosocial support and legal aid is being scaled-up at border crossing points, online and in locations where people have fled.

UNHCR has established operational presence in Lviv, Vinnytsia, Uzhhorod, Chernvitsi and Dnipro, while maintaining its presence in Kyiv and in Donetsk and Luhansk non-government-controlled areas (NGCAs). UNHCR’s hub in Vinnytsia is serving as an important base to deliver much-needed humanitarian assistance to affected territories in central, eastern, and north-eastern and south-eastern Ukraine as security conditions allow.