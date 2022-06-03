Ukraine Emergency Situation Report #9 (3 June 2022)

Highlights

● Nearly 70 metric tons of reproductive health equipment and supplies were delivered to hospitals and youth-friendly health clinics across Ukraine and Moldova to support the provision of lifesaving sexual and reproductive health (SRH) and gender-based violence (GBV) services.

● UNFPA is working with the Deputy Prime Minister’s office in Ukraine to develop an online platform for complex support to survivors of GBV, including rape and other forms of conflict-related sexual violence. Psychotherapists and medical and legal specialists will provide online support and consultations.

● 3 mobile reproductive health teams were deployed in the Kyiv and Lviv regions. Since 26 April, 823 women received sexual and reproductive health services and referrals to specialised medical services.

● All refugees from Ukraine are guaranteed a full package of free sexual and reproductive health (SRH) care in Moldova through an agreement signed between UNFPA and Moldova’s National Health Insurance Company. UNFPA budgetary support to the national health system covers antenatal and postnatal care, delivery including c-section, and treatment for sexually transmitted infections.

● UNFPA is partnering with the International Planned Parenthood Federation European Network (IPPF-EN) and the Centre for Reproductive Rights (CRR) to support national efforts in EU countries neighbouring Ukraine to ensure that women, young people and marginalized populations fleeing the war in Ukraine are provided with access to SRH care and GBV information and services

Situation Overview/ Humanitarian Needs

As the war enters its fourth month, humanitarian conditions worsen in both eastern and southern Ukraine, with large-scale destruction and disruptions in electricity, water and gas supplies. Around 70 metric tons of reproductive health equipment and supplies have been delivered to hospitals and youth-friendly health clinics across Ukraine and Moldova to support the provision of lifesaving sexual and reproductive health (SRH) and gender-based violence (GBV) services.

