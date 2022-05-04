Ukraine Emergency Situation Report #8 (29 April 2022)

Highlights

Over 50 metric tons of Inter-agency reproductive health kits were delivered to hospitals and youth-friendly health clinics across Moldova and Ukraine to support the provision of lifesaving sexual and reproductive health (SRH) and gender-based violence (GBV) services.

UNFPA-supported mobile psychosocial teams started operations in 12 regions of Ukraine providing support to hard-to-reach survivors of GBV and internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Expanding existing service centres, UNFPA established 8 “Orange Safe Spaces” across Moldova for refugee youth, women and older persons.

UNFPA is partnering with the International Planned Parenthood Federation European Network (IPPF-EN) and the Centre for Reproductive Rights to support national efforts in EU countries neighbouring Ukraine to ensure that women, young people and marginalized populations fleeing the war in Ukraine are provided with access to SRH care and GBV information and services.