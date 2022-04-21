Ukraine Emergency Situation Report #7 (20 April 2022)

Highlights

● With ongoing reports of rape and other forms of gender-based violence (GBV) in Ukraine, Dr. Natalia Kanem, UNFPA Executive Director released a statement calling for urgent action to protect the rights of women and girls.

● In addition to 13 metric tons of reproductive health supplies delivered to 7 hospitals in Dnipro, Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Zaporizhzhya, 26 tons of critical reproductive health supplies, medicines and equipment have arrived in Ukraine to be distributed to maternity hospitals in war-torn Chernihiv, Sumy, Kherson, Mykolaiv and four more cities.

● UNFPA signed an agreement with the National Health Insurance Company in Moldova to provide direct financial support to the national health system to cover the SRH needs of Ukraine refugee women, ensuring their access to free-of-charge services, including antenatal, postnatal care, delivery, cesareans, contraceptives, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) treatment.

● UNFPA launched and is leading the Cash & GBV Task Force, a joint initiative of the GBV Sub-Cluster and the Cash Working Group consisting of 22 organizations, to ensure that a GBV lens is embedded in the delivery of cash programming in Ukraine.