Ukraine Emergency Situation Report #7 (As of 19 April 2022)
Attachments
1. Logistics operations
OVERVIEW
As of 18 April, the Logistics Cluster has handled nearly 7,000 m3 of humanitarian cargo on behalf of 13 partner organisations.
Logistics constraints are challenging the timely delivery of humanitarian assistance in some of the country’s hardest hit areas. These include limited capacity of both trucks and drivers, particularly in relation to the transportation of aid into eastern Ukraine. Organisations are encouraged to utilise common services facilitated through the Logistics Cluster to reduce competition over logistics assets and overcome bottlenecks in the movement of humanitarian cargo.
Further information on storage and transport common services can be found in the cluster’s most recent Concept of Operations (ConOps).