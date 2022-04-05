Ukraine Emergency Situation Report #6 (5 April 2022)

Highlights

13 metric tons of reproductive health supplies, medicines and equipment were delivered to health facilities in Dnipro, Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Zaporizhzhia to cover the immediate reproductive health needs of a population of 500,000 people.

Situation Overview

Since the start of the war, ongoing hostilities in Ukraine continue to drive unprecedented levels of displacement both inside the country and across international borders. Over 10 million people – roughly a quarter of the Ukrainian population– have fled their homes. Nearly 6.5 million are forcibly displaced within Ukraine, and over 4.2 million have fled to neighbouring countries. The Protection Monitoring Highlights of the Protection Cluster confirmed that the groups reporting being most affected by the situation or facing barriers in obtaining support were women, children, older persons and persons with disabilities. More than 12 million people are estimated to be stranded in affected areas or unable to leave because of heightened security risks, destruction of bridges and roads, and lack of resources or information on where to find safety and accommodation.

Eastern Ukraine continues to bear the brunt of the war, with continued reports of targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, including health infrastructure and health workers. The humanitarian situation in Chernihiv (Chernihivska oblast, north) is also deteriorating. As of 1 April, the number of attacks on health facilities verified by the World Health Organizationhad risen to 82. Gender-based violence (GBV) specialized services continue to operate except in those communities where active hostilities are taking place, including Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Lviv and Odesa. Referral pathways for GBV survivors are not fully functioning in many locations and access to police services is limited.

The Ombudsman and Ministry of Interior of Ukraine reported cases of rape and sexual violence in non-government-controlled areas. Human Rights Watch documented "apparent war crimes", including rape, in Russia-controlled areas, and local officials in Bucha (Kyiv oblast) reported the discovery of a mass grave of civilians allegedly killed by Russian troops. The UN Secretary-General and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights called for an independent investigation of these reports.

Ongoing hostilities in Ukraine have already caused major disruptions to the medical supply chain and logistics infrastructure. The lack of consistent and predictable private sector logistics providers (infrastructure and personnel) within the country leads to significant bottlenecks in last-mile distribution as well as high competition over limited assets across the country.