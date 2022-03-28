Ukraine Emergency Situation Report #5 (As of 28 March 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Responding humanitarian organisations may access Cluster-managed common transport and/or storage services in Ukraine (Chernivtsi, Dnipro, Kyiv, and Lviv) and Poland (Lublin and Rzeszow).

• Ukraine Logistics Cluster Support Team staff are deployed to Ukraine, as well as Moldova, Poland, and Romania.

• A Request for Proposals has been launched, calling on humanitarian organisations who would be willing and able to provide logistics services through the Cluster Approach in Ukraine to respond (please see details further below).

• Information continues to be exchanged by responding humanitarian organisations through the Ukraine Logistics Cluster, including via coordination meetings as well as dedicated website, mailing list, and WhatsApp groups (UKR, POL, ROM).

• OCHA has shared an updated overview of the humanitarian response for the Ukraine crisis, available here.