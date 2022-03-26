Ukraine Emergency Situation Report #5 (21 March 2022)

Highlights

With more than 10 million people displaced by the crisis, UNFPA is supporting the health and safety of displaced women and children, who constitute the majority of those on the move and face increased risk of gender-based violence.

The first shipment of interagency emergency reproductive health kits arrived in Ukraine and will be delivered in war-affected areas with supply shortages.

UNFPA is scaling up its response with partners to safeguard the health and rights of women and girls, including to give birth safely and to live free from violence and abuse.

Situation Overview

Ongoing hostilities in Ukraine continue to drive unprecedented levels of displacement both inside the country and across international borders. An estimated 10 million people have fled their homes. Nearly 6.5 million are forcibly displaced within Ukraine, nearly 3.5 million have fled to neighboring countries. Most of the displaced are women and children who need safety and support every step of the way.

Eastern Ukraine continues to bear the brunt of the war, with continued reports of targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure, including health infrastructure and health workers. 44 health facilities have been destroyed or damaged, and nine health staff were killed, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). People experience limited access to health services in many areas due to ongoing shelling, destroyed road infrastructure and transport.