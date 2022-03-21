Ukraine Emergency Situation Report #4 (As of 21 March 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Responding humanitarian organizations may access Cluster-managed Common Transport and/or Storage services in Poland (Warsaw, Lublin, and Rzeszow) and Ukraine (Lviv, Chernivts, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, and Dnipro).

• Ukraine Logistics Cluster Support Team staff are deployed to Ukraine, Poland, Romania and Moldova; with additional remote support from the Global Logistics Cluster Support Team in Italy (WFP HQ).

• Information continues to be exchanged by responding humanitarian organizations through the Ukraine Logistics Cluster, including via: coordination meetings, a dedicated website, mailing list and WhatsApp groups (see below for additional details). .

• OCHA has shared an updated overview of the humanitarian response for the Ukraine crisis, available here.