Ukraine Emergency Situation Report #3 (As of 14 March 2022)

• The Logistics Cluster has continued to exchange information and provide updates to partners through a series of Logistics Cluster coordination calls at Global, Poland, and Ukraine level.

• Logistics Cluster Support Team staff are deployed to Ukraine (Lviv), Poland (Krakow, Rzeszów), and Romania (Bucharest). A dedicated support structure established in Rome.

• Logistics Cluster partners may access common warehouse and transport services in Warsaw, Lublin, Rzeszow, and Lviv.

• Fuel Relief Fund and WFP are conducting assessments of the fuel related capacities and potential partner needs.

• Constantly evolving hostilities necessitate agility and regular adaptation of the Logistics Cluster Concept of Operations.

• Partners willing to receive updated information from the Logistics Cluster in Ukraine may subscribe to its mailing list.

• Elaborated by OCHA, comprehensive overview of the humanitarian response for the Ukraine crisis is available here.