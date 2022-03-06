Ukraine Emergency Situation Report #2 As of 4 March 2022

• The Logistics Cluster has been activated by the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Principals on 03 March 2022.

• Storage spaces have been secured in Poland (Warsaw – temperature controlled –, Rzeszow, and Lublin) and Ukraine (Lviv). More storages will be identified and subsequently made available to partners inside Ukraine.

• Road transportation is available from the Logistics Cluster facilitated storages in Poland and cargo can be moved into Ukraine (Lviv) from Poland.

• The Ukraine operation webpage is online. Partners are invited to subscribe to the mailing list as all key information as well as meeting invitations are communicated through this channel.

• The Ukraine Concept of Operation is available and constantly updated taking into accounts the most recent in-country developments and operational needs.

• Partners are invited to submit a Service Request Form (SRF) as early as possible to request logistics services. The guidance document may be found here.