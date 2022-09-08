Ukraine Emergency Situation Report #12 (6 September 2022)

Highlights

● UNFPA continues to support survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) in Ukraine and neighbouring countries. Three Survivor Relief Centres located in Zaporizhzhia, Lviv and Dnipro have helped around 1,200 internally displaced people and GBV survivors in the last two months.

● On International Youth Day (12 August), UNFPA released a video to illustrate the vital role young people play in the emergency response and recovery efforts in Ukraine. UNFPA supported “Energy of your future” youth camps that help teenagers cope with trauma and plan for the future.

● In Moldova, UNFPA contributed to “Know the Country that Hosts You Tours” with the National Youth Council and facilitated peer-to-peer learning on sexual and reproductive health (SRH) and GBV.

● The Ministry of Interior of Ukraine and UNFPA, with the support of the First Lady, launched a mobile application to protect women at risk of domestic violence and other forms of gender-based violence.

● UNFPA continues to partner with the Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR) and the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) to support the institutional and operational needs of national civil society organizations and service providers in Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, that are providing SRH and GBV assistance and information to hundreds of refugees from Ukraine.

Situation Overview/Humanitarian Needs

● Security conditions in Ukraine’s east and south continue to worsen, resulting in 330,000 people newly displaced inside the country in the last month. Some 14.5 million people are estimated to need health assistance, and 17.7 million require protection assistance and services inside Ukraine. The estimated number of internally displaced people has risen to 6.9 million, and more than 7 million refugees are recorded in European countries.

● As of 4 September, WHO had verified 503 attacks on health facilities; access to health care remains extremely challenging due to severe service disruptions, security concerns, restricted mobility, broken supply chains and mass displacement.