Ukraine emergency response - Rapid analysis : Online availability mapping of basic goods (14 April 2022)

Context and methodology

The escalation of hostilities in Ukraine since 24 February 2022 has prompted a large scale humanitarian and displacement crisis. Local markets are under increasing pressure as domestic production and supply routes for key commodities are disrupted, while demand in areas receiving high numbers of displaced persons is increasing. This brief aims to provide background on potential challenges faced by aid actors and commercial traders alike in terms of procuring items for the purpose of distributions as well as regular supply of markets across accessible areas of Ukraine. The content is based on information collected through secondary data review (SDR) and online monitoring of product availability through a published, searchable database showing availability and price of product in stores of a large super market chain (ATB). When an ATB store suspends its delivery services, for example due to security concerns in conflict-affected areas, its database becomes inaccessible.

A scoring system was built around a system of weights assigned to 12 basic food items according to their relative relevance for Ukrainian households: bread (3), eggs (3), milk (1), potatoes (2), carrots (1), onions (1), cabbage (1), chicken (1), oil (1), flour (1), rice (1), buckwheat (1). This was complemented with a similar system of weights for NFI and hygiene items with the following scoring: drinking water (3), diapers (1), body soap (1), laundry soap (1), washing powder (1), toothpaste (1), hygiene / sanitary pads (1).1 Each item reported to be available was multiplied by the weight, allowing to calculate a score for each assessed store, subsequently averaged at the town level. It is important to note that data for an increasing number of non-functioning stores in areas directly affected by the conflict could not be obtained. Furthermore, results shown should be read as indicative, as REACH was not able to independently verify the frequency with which individual shops update product availability data.

Availability of basic goods across Ukraine

The online monitoring exercise revealed clear patterns in basic commodities availability in different parts of the country (Map 1). While most stores had some items that were not readily available, there was a clear difference in availability of basic products in oblasts closer to areas directly affected by the conflict compared with oblasts further removed from current hostilities. Stores in oblasts such as Dnipropetrovska, Poltavska and Mykolaivska appeared to be experiencing difficulties with the availability of key staples such as rice and buckwheat. Western oblasts appeared to experience the least challenges with the availability of basic commodities, with most or all monitored groups of items being in stock according to the online database.

Key developments

The analysis revealed a number of notable changes since the previous round of online monitoring published on 16 March 2022:

The number of shops for which no data could be obtained increased significantly. While the previous round included data on item availability in stores across oblasts such as Luhanska, Donetska, Kharkivska, Sumska, Chernihivska, Khersonska and Kyiv city, the online database for these stores is no longer accessible. This does not necessarily mean all stores in these locations have closed completely. In some cases, it is possible that delivery services have been suspended.

The average food item availability score of shops in conflict-adjacent oblasts such as Dnipropetrovska and Poltavska decreased significantly, with key items now mostly unavailable for online purchase.

Alternatively, in most western oblasts, with the exception of Zakarpatska, the average food availability score of shops improved with items now fully or mostly available.

In the central oblasts the average food item scores remained mostly similar, with some shops in Vinnytsia and Cherkaska registering an improvement.

Pressure on markets seems to affect the availability of food items much more than personal hygiene items such as diapers and body soap.

Overall, the average availability score for hygiene items of stores increased considerably in shops across the country, including in conflictadjacent Poltavska oblast.