Ukraine Emergency: Resources for Refugees

We at Asylum Access are horrified by the invasion of Ukraine and we stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Asylum Access is unable to provide immediate direct assistance to people fleeing conflict in Ukraine so we have compiled information on organizations that can as well as key information on seeking safety in neighboring countries.

If you have fled to Mexico, Malaysia or Thailand, please contact our national organizations for legal or other assistance.

Organizations Within Ukraine

The links below are for people who need assistance in Ukraine. If you want to support these organizations, links to donate are also shown below when available.

Caritas Ukraine (Nationwide)

Provides humanitarian assistance throughout Ukraine

Link to Donate

The Center for Civil Liberties (Nationwide)

A Ukrainian human rights organization supporting human rights and democracy

Link to Donate

Everybody Can (Kyiv)

Provides support and assistance to older people and children with disabilities in Ukraine.

Insight NGO (Nationwide)

Provides support and psychosocial assistance to Ukraine's LGBTIQ+ community. Telegram information channel.

Link to Donate

International Medical Corps (Luhansk, Donetsk)

Provides emergency healthcare and mental health support to citizens on the front lines of the conflict.

Link to Donate

Mission Proliska (Luhansk, Donetsk)

Provides humanitarian assistance to people affected by conflict in Ukraine. UNHCR Ukraine Partner.

**Norwegian Refugee Council (Luhansk, Donetsk, Kyiv) **

Provides humanitarian assistance and legal aid to internally-displaced persons in Ukraine

Link to Donate

People in Need (PIN) (International)

People in Need is a Czech NGO providing humanitarian assistance in Ukraine as well as for refugees arriving from Ukraine to neighboring countries.

Link to donate

Ukrainian Red Cross (Nationwide)

Provides humanitarian assistance

Link to Donate

Ukrainian People with Disabilities in Crisis (Nationwide)

Provides support to people with disabilities in Ukraine who are unable to evacuate.

Link to Donate

Urgent Action Fund (International)

Supporting women and LGBTIQ+ groups affected by the conflict.

Link to donate

Voices of Children (Donetsk)

An NGO that helps children traumatized by conflict in Ukraine

Link to donate

Vostok SOS (Luhansk, Donetsk, Kyiv)

Provides evacuation support, humanitarian assistance, legal aid, and psychosocial support

Link to Donate

Emergency Translation and Interpretation

Respond Crisis Translation

If you're an individual in need of free translation or interpretation services in Russian or Ukrainian, please contact Respond Crisis Translation using this form or email ukraine@respondcrisistranslation.org

Their team can provide free, high-quality, confidential translation online or by phone.

Translators Without Borders Translators Without Borders and CLEAR Global are looking for speakers of Ukrainian, Russian, Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Moldovan, Romanian and German to help people fleeing Ukraine access important information in their language. Volunteer Sign Up Form

If you are a refugee from another country living in Ukraine

Contact UNHCR Ukraine for advice, assistance with documentation, and information about support from partner organizations.\ You can also consult this list of organizations that provide assistance to refugees in Ukraine to see which organizations to contact or follow on social media for advice and updates.

Information on leaving Ukraine

Following a declaration of martial law by the Ukrainian government, Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60 are being temporarily prohibited from leaving the country by the State Border Force. (Source)

The information below applies to both Ukrainian nationals and foreign residents of Ukraine. Foreign residents of Ukraine may be expected to show their passports and proof of residency in Ukraine. If you are denied entry despite being a legal resident of Ukraine, contact your embassy in the country you are trying to enter. If you are a refugee in Ukraine, contact the legal aid agencies in each country listed below if you have difficulties crossing the border.

Information on Crossing the Border to Poland

If you are escaping from the armed conflict in Ukraine, you will be admitted to Poland. All visa requirements have been temporarily waived (you do not need a passport). The Polish government is providing temporary housing. Reception centers have been set up along the Polish-Ukrainian border. Pets will also be allowed to pass over the border under certain conditions (Further information).

Information hotline of the Polish Foreign Office: ​​**+48 47 721 75 75**

Further information (in English, Ukrainian, Russian and Polish)

Organizations in Poland:

Polish Migration Forum

List of Humanitarian Organizations in Poland (in Polish)

List of Organizations that provide Legal Aid to Refugees in Poland (in English)

Information on Crossing the Border to Moldova

If you are escaping from the armed conflict in Ukraine, you will be admitted to Moldova. All visa requirements have been temporarily waived (you will not need a passport). You can apply for asylum in Moldova at any border crossing point, police station, or immigration office. Refugee distribution centers have been set up at the Moldovan-Ukrainian border (Source). It is being reported that entry requirements for companion animals have also been relaxed (unconfirmed).

Hotline of the Moldovan Bureau for Migration and Asylum: +373 (0) 8000 15 27

Further information (in English) / (in Ukrainian)

Full List of Entry Points into Romania and Moldova from Ukraine (in English)

Organizations in Moldova:

The Law Center of Advocates (LCA / Centrul de Drept al Avocatilor)

Information on Crossing the Border to Romania

**You can request asylum in Romania at any border crossing point. **You do not need a passport to claim asylum, you can use any form of identification (you may still be allowed to request asylum if you do not have any identification). It is being reported that entry requirements for companion animals have also been relaxed (unconfirmed).

Asylum Hotline of the National Romanian Council for Refugees: +40 721 206 926

Frequently Asked Questions about asylum in Romania (in English) / (In Romanian)

Full List of Entry Points into Romania and Moldova from Ukraine (in English)

Organizations in Romania:

National Romanian Council for Refugees (CNRR / Consiliul National Roman pentru Refugiati)

List of Organizations that provide Legal Aid to Refugees in Romania (in English)

List of Humanitarian Organizations in Romania (in English)

Platforms for information:

DOPOMOHA.RO -- a guide available in Ukrainian, English, Russian, Romanian for Ukrainian refugees about the procedures to enter Romania, methods to apply for asylum, rights, resources. Refugees.ro -- platform in 9 languages, maps out places of accommodation, available transport, where to collect food and medicine, animal care, available translators etc.

Information on Crossing the Border to Slovakia

If you are escaping from the armed conflict in Ukraine, you will be admitted to Slovakia. All visa requirements have been temporarily waived (you do not need a passport). All border crossings are open except for passenger rail services between Čop (Ukraine) and Čierna nad Tisou (Slovakia) which are not running. (Source in Slovak)It is being reported that entry requirements for companion animals have also been relaxed (unconfirmed).

Organizations in Slovakia:

List of Organizations that provide Legal Aid to Refugees in Slovakia (in English)

Information on Crossing the Border to Hungary

If you are escaping from the armed conflict in Ukraine, you will be admitted to Hungary. All visa requirements have been temporarily waived (you do not need a passport). This applies to Ukrainian nationals and foreign residents of Ukraine. You can use any identity document to apply for asylum. (Source) Pets will also be allowed to pass over the border and the Hungarian Government has simplified the entry process for companion animals (Source including Registration Form in Hungarian).

Information for people fleeing from Ukraine. (in English) (PDF)

Інформація для біженців із України. (in Ukrainian) (PDF)

A tájékoztató magyar pdf-változata itt érhető el. (in Hungarian) (PDF)

Информация для ищущих убежища из Украины. (in Russian) (PDF)

Organizations in Hungary:

Hungarian Helsinki Committee | Emergency Email | Facebook

List of Organizations that provide Legal Aid to Refugees in Hungary (in English)

Information on travel to other countries

*Ukraine closed its airspace to all commercial flights on February 24, 2022. *(Source) *Travel to non-neighboring countries will only be possible after crossing a land border to Poland, Romania, Moldova, Slovakia, or Hungary. *

Ireland: All visa requirements for Ukrainian citizens have been temporarily suspended (Press Release)

Czechia: Ukrainians can enter Czechia either with or without a passport, but crossing the EU/Schengen Area border without a passport is not guaranteed. COVID-19 test is not required for entry. (Further information)

Ukrainian citizens with valid passports do not require a visa for temporary entry into all other EU countries. (Source) For all other countries, consult this list of visa requirements for Ukrainian citizens.

Reliable Ukrainian News Sources in English

The Kyiv Independent

The New Voice of Ukraine

Ukraine World

The Kyiv Post*

*Please note that the Kyiv Post is funded by the Ukrainian government