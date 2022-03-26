Ukraine Emergency: Key Informant Interviews - March 5, 2022

INTRODUCTION

From 3-5 March 2022, the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) conducted Key Informant Interviews (KII) in order to better understand key information and communication needs among the affected populations in West Ukraine. Below is the summary of the main KII findings.

ACCESS TO INFORMATION

All key informants (KIs) stated that they have so far relied on trusted sources of information to take informed decisions for themselves and their families. The reliance on mobile data connectivity is very high; however for the older population the main source of information is broadcast television.

NATIONAL LEVEL:

• In order to streamline information, Ukrainian media agreed to streamline information through state bpradcast, provided to the population with aligned 24/7 updates through TV, radio and linked YouTube channel on the following topics:

o Conflict with Russia

o Political activity

o Humanitarian activity (access to water, food, shelter)

o Evacuation routes

o Official briefings from all government branches, including Ukrainian President’s briefings twice daily

MUNICIPAL LEVEL:

• Municipalities have hotlines providing information on evacuation

• Municipalities have Telegram channels designed to share information on:

o Conflict with Russia o Political activity o Humanitarian activity (access to water, food, shelter)

o Evacuation routes

o Curfew

o Calls for volunteers to join efforts to restore damaged infrastructure

• Mayors use a single unified channel to provide municipal updates on the following topics:

o Conflict with Russia

o Political activity

o Humanitarian activity (access to water, food, shelter)

o Evacuation routes

GRASSROOTS LEVEL:

• Citizens self-organize and coordinate emergency response via social media apps: Telegram, Facebook Messenger and Whatsapp.

• Citizens keep in touch with friends and family via Telegram, Facebook Messenger and Viber.

• Information Needs:

INFRASTRUCTURE

• Internet Connectivity

o 24/7 access unless heavy fighting nearby, but outages have been restored quickly

• Mobile Network coverage

o 24/7 access unless heavy fighting nearby, but outages have been restored quickly

o 3G coverage estimated over 90% of the country / 4G coverage estimated over 75% of the country

o Most people have 2+ SIM Cards for different Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in case one MNO is experiencing temporary problems.

o MNOs are keeping in touch with their customers through Facebook, to report problems and disseminate information on the network.

▪ Problem: No roaming agreements between MNO within Ukraine

• Electricity

o 24/7 access unless heavy fighting nearby, but outages have been restored quickly

o Is frequently targeted by Russian army

▪ Problem: if humanitarian corridor opens up for evacuation / supplies, how can the populations disconnected as a result of heavy fighting be informed (for example, in Mariupol)

POPULAR TECHNOLOGY

• Application “Air Raid Alert”

o Launched in early March 2022 in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Transformation as an early warning system

o Goal: to alert the user of the beginning and end of an air raid in the vicinity of selected municipality

• Chatbots

o A myriad of chatbots have sprung up on Telegram since the beginning of conflict

o Chatbots may have different geographic scopes: national, municipal or city-level

o Chatbots can be filtered by geographic scope or by type of service required

o Purposes:

▪ Exchanging information on conflict with Russia

▪ Security updates

▪ Matching the population with volunteers (food, transportation, fuel, shelter, special needs among elderly or persons with disabilities) in particular geographic areas

▪ Matching individuals in need of particular service with specific service provider in a geographic area (i.e. mother of three children looking for transportation to a safer location)

▪ Sharing up-to-date maps of nearby open pharmacies

▪ Sharing up-to-date maps of nearby open grocery stores

▪ Sharing up-to-date maps of nearby bomb shelters

▪ Tutorials on administering first aid

▪ Evacuation routes

▪ Humanitarian assistance

▪ Locating medical facilities

▪ Supplying body armour (bulletproof vests, ballistic helmets, etc.)

• Power Banks

o Portable power banks have been in high demand. In many cases, people spend several days in bomb shelters with no access to power outlets. In order to charge their phones, people have to risk their lives and return to their homes approximately once every two days. With portable power banks such risks can be avoided, allowing people to stay in bomb shelters until it is safe for them to come out.

INFORMATION NEEDS

There is still a lack of coordinated information for the evacuating population on what to expect at the border areas and regarding the humantarian services available outside of Ukraine. Some of the information needs include:

• The expected waiting period at the borders

• The different documentation required at different border crossings

• Whether to expect any shelter assistance at the borders

• Confusion on getting phone SIM cards, and who is entitled to receive them

• Confusion on mobile phone charges across the border (how much will be charged on using data, calls etc)

• Information on how to cross the border without a car

