Ukraine Emergency: Key Informant Interviews - March 11, 2022

INTRODUCTION

On March 9-11, 2022, the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) continued conducting Key Informant Interviews (KII) in order to better understand key information and communication needs among the affected populations in Ukraine.

The interviewed KIs were in Lyman, Donetsk province in east Ukraine and Kharkiv, the second-largest city in north-east Ukraine. Some KIs decided to stay in Ukraine for the time being. In contrast, others are fleeing or fled Ukraine. One KI, a mother with three small children made the difficult decision to flee her home and leave elderly family members behind. She was on her way to cross the Ukraine-Romania border at the time of her interview.

Below is a summary of their interviews.

KEY INFORMATION NEEDS

Where to purchase power banks?

• Portable power banks are in high demand. In many cases, people spend several days in bomb shelters with no access to power outlets. In order to charge their phones and other devices, people have to risk their lives and return to their homes or other above-ground structures approximately once every two days. With portable power banks, such risks can be mitigated, allowing people to stay in bomb shelters for longer periods of time. Power banks are also very useful for IDPs and refugees who spend a lot of time on the road / in transit and need to charge their devices, especially in order to access Google Maps, contact people / organizations at their planned destination, and keep in touch with loved ones.

Where to withdraw cash from debit accounts?

• Salaries and pensions in Ukraine get deposited to debit accounts and people are struggling with withdrawing money from their accounts. Those grocery shops that continue to sell food do not accept debit cards, only cash. ATMs have limits for cash withdrawal at around USD 30. People often have to wait in line for up to 5-6 hours to get to the ATM just to find out it ran out of cash. Cash back is offered at few large stores in bigger cities. As a temporary solution, people use mobile banks to facilitate person-to-person transactions. People transfer the required amount to the other person to pay for goods or services. If mobile banks stop working, people may have to resort to bartering goods and services without the use of money.

How to locate available bomb shelters?

• This is especially important for people who live in high-rise apartment buildings without open access to basements.

Where to purchase medical supplies?

• People are reporting empty shelves at pharmacies, including first aid kits, pain killers or life sustaining medication (i.e. for diabetes).

Where to purchase infant formula?

• People are reporting inability to find infant formula on the market. Mothers do not know how to feed their infants.

What are the specific rules and processes for asylum seeking?

• While people seems to have plenty of general information on the process of asylum seeking, sometimes they need legal advice on specifc matters.

How to find shelter after crossing the Ukrainian border?

• KIs as well as many Ukrainians are currently actively looking in Telegram chats for reliable information on shelter in Poland, Czech Republic, Romania and Moldova.

INFRASTRUCTURE

• Internet Connectivity o 24/7 access unless heavy fighting nearby, but restored quickly

• Mobile Network coverage o 24/7 access unless heavy fighting nearby

o The main Mobile Network Operators ( MNOs) – Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and Lifecell, alongside national fixed network operator Ukrtelecom agreed to provide Ukrainians with communications even if there are no funds on their accounts. The operators also implemented a “national roaming” initiative: if one operator has no coverage, the user can manually (or sometimes automatically) connect to any other available mobile network operator and use it without any additional fees.

• Electricity

o 24/7 access unless heavy fighting nearby, but restored quickly o Is frequently targeted by Russian army to disrupt supply of electricity

▪ Problem: if humanitarian corridor opens up for evacuation / supplies, how can the populations disconnected as a result of heavy fighting be informed (for example, in Mariupol)?

ACCESS TO INFORMATION NATIONAL LEVEL:

• In order to streamline information, Ukrainian media agreed to unite into a single channel to provide the population with 24/7 aligned updates (TV, radio, YouTube) on the following topics:

o Conflict with Russia

o Political activity

o Evacuation routes

o Official briefings from all government branches, including Ukrainian President’s briefings several times a day

MUNICIPAL LEVEL:

• Municipalities have hotlines on evacuation. However, people tend to rely more on word of mouth for planning their evacuation routes.

• Municipalities have Telegram channels designed to share information on:

o Conflict with Russia o Political activity

o Humanitarian activity (access to water, food, shelter)

o Evacuation routes

o Curfew

o Calls for volunteers to join efforts to restore damaged infrastructure

• Mayors use single unified channel to provide municipal updates on the following topics:

o Conflict with Russia

o Political activity

o Humanitarian activity (access to water, food, shelter)

o Evacuation routes

GRASSROOTS LEVEL:

• Citizens self-organize and coordinate emergency response via social media apps: Telegram and Instagram

• Citizens keep in touch with friends and family via Telegram and Viber

For more information:

Maria Saleh Services for Communities Officer, ETC maria.saleh@wfp.org

Phyza Jameel Programme Lead, ETC phyza.jameel@wfp.org +393482311262