Ukraine Emergency Education Response Briefing Note 2022

Introduction

Education Above All Foundation

Education Above All (EAA) was founded in 2012 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. Its aim is to contribute to human, social and economic development through the provision of quality education. With a particular focus on those affected by poverty, conflict and disaster, it champions the needs of children, youth and women to empower them to become active members of their communities. EAA acts as an umbrella organisation for several programmes, each tackling specific challenges, objectives, and solutions under EAA’s core mandate, as well as under the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These programmes work in complementarity to ensure that no individual, segment, or geography is left behind.

To date, 59 countries, more than 49 implementing partners, and over 100 projects have joined EAA’s mission to transform the lives of over 16 million children and youth through education. Together, EAA has secured over USD 2.2 billion in funding to provide educational opportunities, technology -enabled resources, remote learning facilities, scholarships, and school seats for millions of the world’s OOSC.