Ukraine emergency appeals to be launched tomorrow

The UN will launch two coordinated emergency appeals for Ukraine and the region tomorrow.

The Flash Appeal will deliver assistance to people affected and displaced by the military operations inside Ukraine.

The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, announced the launch during a media briefing on 25 February.

He said: “To put this appeal into practice and reach people in need, we will need the immediate and urgent solidarity of donors and Member States to mobilize financial resources.”

The Regional Refugee Response Plan will support Ukrainians who have fled to neighbouring countries such as Hungary, Moldova, Poland and Romania.

More than half a million people had crossed from Ukraine into neighbouring countries, fleeing the ongoing hostilities, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

The military operations continue to disrupt local supply chains and access to food and other basic items, hitting the already conflict-stricken areas of Donetska and Luhanska oblasts hardest.

As of midnight on 26 February, at least 376 civilian casualties were confirmed, including 94 deaths, by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. The actual figure could be much higher as many reported casualties have yet to be confirmed.

Help us support Ukrainians at this critical moment: Donate today.