Ukraine Education Needs Assessment Survey - Initial Report on Key Findings (6 May – 10 June 2022)

BACKGROUND

Since 24 February 2022, an estimated 5.7 million school-aged children in Ukraine (ages 3-18) have been affected by the war. According to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine (MESU), as of 9 June 2022, 1777 educational facilities have been damaged amid ongoing hostilities and 194 have been completely destroyed.

On 6 May 2022, MESU, Institute of Educational Analytics and Ukraine Education Cluster conducted a nation-wide needs assessment survey of the local governance authorities at the level of hromadas to better understand their situation and urgent needs in education sector.

The online survey was disseminated at the entire territory of Ukraine via MESU communication system with education departments at the oblast and hromada level.

As of 6 June 2022, out of 1451 a total of 1045 (79%) hromadas have responded to NAS. This response rate varied by oblast with no data available from Autonomous Republic of Crimea and limited response rates coming from hromadas in Luhanska, Mykolaivska, and Zaporizka oblasts (below 50%).

The key findings presented below rely on the data inputs received directly from hromada representatives via the NAS as well as from additional follow up data gathering and actualization conducted by MESU with oblast level education authorities during the period of 1-8 of June 2022.

The infographics, that further details the key findings of the survey at the oblast and hromada level, will be made available as a separate file via Ukraine Education Cluster webpage. The infographics will be updated regularly when more up-to-date information becomes available.

HIGHLIGHTS

Ukraine currently has the total of 164 thousand IDP learners. Oblasts with the highest numbers of IDP learners are Vinnytska (15333), Ivano-Frankivska (12684), Kyivska (11964), Lvivska (11796), Zhytomyrska (11682), Khmelnytska (11511).

As of 31 May 2022, oblasts’ level education authorities reported the total of 40 thousand teachers evacuated from their territories. Oblasts with the highest teacher outflow rates are Kharkivska (10675), Zaporiz’ka (4342), and Kyivska (3918).

450 hromadas reported they have IDP teachers on their territory but gathering more accurate information on the numbers of displaced teachers remains a challenge.

More than 4 thousand education institutions are used for humanitarian purposes as shelters for IDPs, centers for collecting and distributing humanitarian aid, preparing food for IDPs, etc.