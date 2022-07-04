Ukraine Education Needs Assessment Survey - Final Report (6 May - 24 June 2022) [EN/UK]

BACKGROUND

Since 24 February 2022, an estimated 5.7 million school-aged children in Ukraine (ages 3-18) have been affected by the war. According to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, as of 24 June 2022, 1,849 educational facilities have been damaged amid ongoing hostilities and 212 have been completely destroyed. According to the latest figures from OHCHR, 277 children have been killed, with another 456 children injured, mostly due to the use of explosives in built-up, urban areas. Per UNICEF estimates 3.3 million children need educational support and 2.2 million need protection services; 2.8 million children are estimated to be internally displaced.

On 6 May 2022, Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine (MESU), Institute of Educational Analytics (IEA) and Ukraine Education Cluster conducted a nation-wide Needs Assessment Survey (NAS) of the local self-governance authorities at the level of hromadas4 to better understand their situation and urgent needs in education sector. The survey covered pre-school, general secondary, extracurricular and vocational (technical) education levels.

Questions in the online survey enabled hromada representatives to estimate and report on the challenges and needs under the following sections: 1) educational infrastructure and access, including digital needs; 2) IDP learners (after 24 February 2022); 3) IDP teachers (after 24 February 2022); 4) professional needs of teachers; 5) needs in mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) for teachers and learners; 6) inclusive education; 7) financial management.

The online survey was disseminated at the entire territory of Ukraine via MESU cascading information inquiry process of education departments at the oblast and hromada level. As of 6 June 2022, out of 1,451 a total of 1,045 (79%) hromadas have responded to NAS. This response rate varied by oblast with no data available from Autonomous Republic of Crimea and limited response rates coming from hromadas in Luhanska, Mykolaivska, and Zaporizka oblasts (below 50%).

The findings presented in this report rely on the data inputs received directly from hromada representatives via the NAS between 6 May and6 June 2022 as well as from additional follow up data gathering and actualization conducted by MESU with the help of local education authorities during the period of 1-8 of June 2022. Furthermore, this report highlights the challenges and changes in Ukraine’s education system brought up by the ongoing war by evaluating the current trends against the baseline indicators of pre-war period. It also incorporates existing secondary data and needs assessments conducted after 24 February 2022 by UN agencies, MESU, INGOs, and other relevant actors.