Ukraine Education Cluster Secondary Data Review Report, 4th of March 2022

SDR Summary

The escalation of hostilities in Ukraine is impacting the entire school-aged population, 5.7M girls, boys and adolescents between 3-17 years of age, eroding their right to education. Nation-wide closure of schools and education facilities due to the escalation, which includes intense attacks on education in full violation of International Humanitarian Law is expected to severely increase vulnerabilities and loss of learning outcomes.

Methodology

This SDR was conducted between 1st and 4th of March 2022 to provide an overview of the Education situation in Ukraine since the start of the invasion. Sources were compiled through a combination of identifying publicly available data and reports, as well as using sources from members of the Education Cluster in Ukraine including from the Ministry of Education and Science (MoES). These included situation reports, briefs, Inter-Agency, multi-sector and education-specific assessment reports, gap analyses, among others, primarily from UN agencies, International Non-Governmental Organisations (INGOs) and the Government of Ukraine.

Key data was captured and appropriately tagged using the Global Education Cluster’s SDR matrix template.

Data was then consolidated, cleaned, and analysed for this report. Findings are presented using the INEE Minimum Standard Domains (access and learning environment; teaching, and learning materials, ; teachers and other education personnel; and the education policy domain), as well as protection as an analytical framework.

Results of this review will provide a basis for development of an initial Education in Emergencies (EiE) response for the Cluster as means to restore return to learning and help identify data gaps that can be filled with an assessment. This report serves as the first SDR issue and shall be periodically updated as new pieces of evidence emerge.