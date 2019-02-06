The Ukraine Education Cluster Incident Report: the recent impact of the conflict on education in 2019 - 06 Feb 2019 [EN/UK]

In the beginning of 2019, as per the information collected, the Ukraine Education Cluster recorded damages to 3 education facilities (GCA: 1, NGCA: 2) as a result of continuous hostilities along the contact line in Eastern Ukraine, putting lives of hundreds of children and teachers at risk and affecting their access to education.

January 1, January 17 and February 1, 2019: School #4 in Zolote-5 (Luhanska NGCA) was damaged 3 times. During the shooting windows on the first, the second and the third floor were shattered and damaged by bullets. No one was injured inside the schools during those attacks. Reportedly there are 103 children enrolled in this school.

January 22, 2019: Kindergarten in Chermalyk (Donetska GCA) sustained damages due to shooting during the night. No causalities were reported. Reportedly there are 21 children enrolled in the kindergarten.

January 31, 2019: Catering unit in the kindergarten in Zolote-5 (Luhanska NGCA) received damages due to shooting during the night. No causalities were reported.

In addition to the damaged schools, one more conflict related incident resulted in temporary closure of the Popasna school #5 branch in Zolote-4 (Luhanska GCA) on January 24, 2019, due to massive shelling which started around 1 pm while children were still in the school. Reportedly no one was injured out of 48 children enrolled in the school.

All of the incidents are now verified by the Education Cluster partners. All those education facilities are located in the 5 km zone on both sides of the ‘contact line’.

The Ukraine Education Cluster partner's achievements during 2018 During Jan-Dec 2018

Ukraine Education CLuster's partners were covering a range of critical activities and processes to ensure the resilience of the education system and promote safe, protective learning environments where students and staff can thrive and return to normalcy.

More than 231,000 children were reached by 24 Education Cluster's partners in at least 1,782 education facilities of Donetska and Luhanska oblasts (both in GCA and NGCA) in this period. More information on the Ukraine Education Cluster partners’ activities is available in the Education Cluster 2018 Snapshot .

If you have any questions regarding the Snapshot figures or if your organization's data is missing or requires updating, please contact ukr.edu.im@humanitarianresponse.info (mailto:ukr.edu.im@humanitarianresponse.info) . School level data for most of the Ukraine Education Cluster partners’ activities are available on request.