Ukraine Education Cluster: Fact Sheet (Update as of April 2022)
The Education Cluster is comprised of members including, UN, INGOs, NGOs, Red Cross and Red Crescent Society and government agencies operating across Ukraine. The Cluster strives to ensure access to safe, equitable and quality education for children and youth affected by the crisis in Ukraine and works to strengthen the capacity of the education system and communities to deliver a timely, coordinated and evidence-based education response.