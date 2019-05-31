Ukraine: Economic Security Assessment, Government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts within 20km of the contact line - March, 2019

SUMMARY

Context

Eastern Ukraine has experienced armed conflict since early 2014, when hostilities began between the Ukrainian government and non-state armed actors from the self-proclaimed Donestsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). Following more than five years of armed conflict, the dynamics of conflict have become more predictable, with the majority of areas in eastern Ukraine clearly separated into government-controlled areas (GCA) and non-government controlled areas (NGCA) as divided by the “contact line” separating Ukrainian government forces from armed actors in NGCA. While hostilities are ongoing, clashes have mostly been confined to areas within 5km of the contact line on either side since 2015. Due to the more consistent nature of conflict, the crisis can be seen to have moved into a protracted phase, though this should not be interpreted to mean reduced humanitarian need. Indeed, the 2019 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) reported 3.5 million people with ongoing humanitarian needs across both the GCA and NGCA and 5.2 million people affected by conflict.More than five years of armed conflict have also had a significant impact on economic activity in Ukraine. This economic impact is not only visible in NGCA, where sanctions prohibit most international commerce, but also in GCA where smaller cities and rural areas are now effectively cut-off from the urban centres in NGCA that once acted as economic anchors for the region. As a consequence of this economic impact, there has been a significant reduction in industrial production and economic capacity in the area, and corresponding high rates of inflation.

To address both immediate and chronic humanitarian need, seven clusters are operational in Ukraine as of March 2019. 2 An increasing number of actors that make up these clusters are engaging in or exploring the use of multipurpose cash (MPC) assistance to populations in the areas most affected by disruptions in economic activity.

Assessment

This assessment was commissioned by European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) to fill an information gap relating to the effect of protracted and long-term conflict on livelihoods in the areas adjacent to the contact line. The study utilised a mixed-methods approach involving a review of official state statistics, literature from humanitarian actors, a household survey and limited direct observation to compile data to inform livelihoods and cash-based programming in the priority areas of the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) areas within 20km of the contact line.

Primary data collection consisted of 820 household surveys in government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. The assessed area was stratefied by distance to the contact line and urban/rural characteristics of settlements, with results generalisable in the area 0-5km from the contact line (urban and rural settlements) and 5-20km from the contact line (urban and rural settlements) with a 95% confidence level and 7% margin of error for each stratum and 95% confidence level, 3% margin of error overall. Data was collected by face-to-face interviews between 13 February and 7 March, 2019.

The study explored the following research questions:

• How have regional and national economic indicators concerning household employment, income and spending evolved since the beginning of the conflict?

• How do economic indicators concerning household employment, income and spending vary between Donetsk and Luhansk GCA, the overall Ukraine situation and other eastern Ukrainian regions?

• How have household income and sources of income evolved for populations living along the contact line since February 2018?

• How have household expenditures evolved for populations living along the contact line since February 2018?

• How has food security evolved for populations living along the contact line since February 2018

• What are the main barriers for people accessing cash and markets along the contact line?