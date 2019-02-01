Ukraine: DRC / DDG Legal Alert Special: Mine Action Law Issue 35 - January 2019 [EN/RU/UK]

Ambiguous Mine Action Law Comes In Force

Background: The Law 'On Mine Action in Ukraine' was adopted by the Parliament on 6 December 2018. However, it only came to force on 25 January 2019 as the President delayed his signature till 22 January 2019. Adoption of the law has been long-anticipated as Ukraine previously had no general legal framework for humanitarian mine action operation.

1. Scope of the Law:

• Adoption of the institutional framework

• Adoption and enforcement of national mine action (MA) programmes

• Adoption and enforcement of national MA standards'

• State control over the funding of mine action activities

• Training of mine action personnel

• Providing accreditation to mine action operators and monitoring their compliance

• Enforcing controls over the quality of mine action activities

• Information management including registering information on accreditation, and monitoring of mine action operators; information on contaminated and cleared areas managing communication between civilians and mine action actors; administering reporting, etc.