01 Feb 2019

Ukraine: DRC / DDG Legal Alert Special: Mine Action Law Issue 35 - January 2019 [EN/RU/UK]

Report
from Government of the United Kingdom, Danish Refugee Council, European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, Danish Demining Group, US Agency for International Development
Published on 31 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.11 MB)English version
preview
Download PDF (1.48 MB)Russian version
preview
Download PDF (1.36 MB)Ukrainian version

Ambiguous Mine Action Law Comes In Force

Background: The Law 'On Mine Action in Ukraine' was adopted by the Parliament on 6 December 2018. However, it only came to force on 25 January 2019 as the President delayed his signature till 22 January 2019. Adoption of the law has been long-anticipated as Ukraine previously had no general legal framework for humanitarian mine action operation.

1. Scope of the Law:

• Adoption of the institutional framework

• Adoption and enforcement of national mine action (MA) programmes

• Adoption and enforcement of national MA standards'

• State control over the funding of mine action activities

• Training of mine action personnel

• Providing accreditation to mine action operators and monitoring their compliance

• Enforcing controls over the quality of mine action activities

• Information management including registering information on accreditation, and monitoring of mine action operators; information on contaminated and cleared areas managing communication between civilians and mine action actors; administering reporting, etc.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.