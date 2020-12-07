Ukraine: DRC / DDG Legal Alert: Issue 58 - October/November 2020 [EN/RU/UK]

1. Cabinet Approved KfW ‘Housing for Internally Displaced Persons’ Grant and Project Agreements

On 16 November 2020, the Cabinet issued Decree No. 1437-p approving a German Federal Government grant and project agreements under ‘Housing for IDPs’ project with KfW. 1 The project concerns the provision of preferential housing loans to IDPs. As announced by the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporary Occupied Territories (MinTOT), the terms of the project are as following: