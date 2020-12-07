Ukraine
Ukraine: DRC / DDG Legal Alert: Issue 58 - October/November 2020 [EN/RU/UK]
Attachments
1. Cabinet Approved KfW ‘Housing for Internally Displaced Persons’ Grant and Project Agreements
On 16 November 2020, the Cabinet issued Decree No. 1437-p approving a German Federal Government grant and project agreements under ‘Housing for IDPs’ project with KfW. 1 The project concerns the provision of preferential housing loans to IDPs. As announced by the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporary Occupied Territories (MinTOT), the terms of the project are as following:
Total project budget: 25.5 million EUR;
Implementing partner: The State Fund for Support of Youth Housing Construction (Ukraine);
Estimated results: provision of housing through the preferential housing loans mechanism to 680 IDP families in 2021-2022;
The estimated average annual interest rate under the preferential loan: 3%.
Before the launch of the project, the Cabinet is still to issue a by-law that would provide necessary procedures and detail the project terms for the implementation at the national level.