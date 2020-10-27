Ukraine: DRC / DDG Legal Alert: Issue 55 - September 2020 [EN/RU/UK]

1. Cabinet Adopts Mechanism for Compensation for Destroyed Housing

In July 2019, the Cabinet introduced a mechanism for limited financial remedies for persons whose housing were damaged or destroyed as a result of the conflict.1 In 2020, the Cabinet allocated 20 million UAH for the destroyed housing compensation. However, due to procedural defects in the compensation mechanism, the scheme is yet to be implemented. On 2 September 2020, the Cabinet issued Resolution No. 767 amending the July 2019 compensation mechanism. The most significant changes include: