Ukraine
Ukraine: DRC / DDG Legal Alert: Issue 55 - September 2020 [EN/RU/UK]
Attachments
1. Cabinet Adopts Mechanism for Compensation for Destroyed Housing
In July 2019, the Cabinet introduced a mechanism for limited financial remedies for persons whose housing were damaged or destroyed as a result of the conflict.1 In 2020, the Cabinet allocated 20 million UAH for the destroyed housing compensation. However, due to procedural defects in the compensation mechanism, the scheme is yet to be implemented. On 2 September 2020, the Cabinet issued Resolution No. 767 amending the July 2019 compensation mechanism. The most significant changes include:
The mechanism is amended on both local and regional levels to bring the remedies to function;
Previously, the remedies were limited only to those owners of damaged or destroyed housing who have not changed their place of residence (thus excluding IDPs). Now, individuals are admissible regardless of whether they have changed their residency or not;
Previously, the destroyed housing compensation mechanism required the owner to voluntarily pass the destroyed property (including the respective land plot) to the local council. Now, this requirement is removed.
For more information on the terms and procedure for compensation for damage and destroyed property, please see DRC-DDG HLP Briefing Note No. 21 attached.