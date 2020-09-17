Ukraine: DRC / DDG Legal Alert: Issue 55 - August 2020 [EN/RU/UK]

1. COVID-19 Legislative Measures: A Shift from Easing Quarantine Measures to Reinforcing Them

In August 2020, the Ukrainian government switched from easing the quarantine measures to once again reinforcing them. In relation to the humanitarian context, the main updates include:

Adaptive2 quarantine is prolonged until 31 October 2020. Range of the restrictive measures depends on the regional quarantine regime (green, yellow, orange or red) which is decided on the basis of certain indicators by the regional Commissions on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations. Latest information on the quarantine regime in particular regions is available on the governmental website;

Self-isolation/Observation after crossing EECPs or the state border: On 27 August 2020, the Cabinet issued Resolution No. 757 renewing the requirement for self-isolation (if not possible – observation) for individuals crossing EECPs in NGCA and Crimea in the direction of GCA (exceptions are provided for children under 12 years old, staff of international and diplomatic organisations, if negative COVID-test is obtained, and in some other cases). In regards to EECPs in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, however, the situation did not change as despite the cancellation of the self-isolation requirement in July 2020, the JFO Commander continued to enforce it.3 The self-isolation requirement is also applied to the citizens arriving back to Ukraine from the countries included to the high-risk list – however, the requirement does not apply if the person is tested negative for COVID.

Movement through EECPs with Crimea has been restricted from 9 August through 27 August with the exception of allowing movement of Ukrainian citizens mainly based on their residency registration.Other grounds for movement include ‘humanitarian cases’ (on a case by case basis with the approval of the Head of the State Border Service), movement of staff members of diplomatic and humanitarian missions, and movement of school graduates applying to Ukrainian universities. Movement to mainland Ukraine is mostly conditioned on undergoing a 14-day-long self-isolation;