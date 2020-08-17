Ukraine: DRC / DDG Legal Alert: Issue 54 - July 2020 [EN/RU/UK]

Cabinet Withdraws Self-Isolation Requirement for Individuals Crossing EECPs; Joint Forces Continue to Enforce It

Lifting the Requirement (Cabinet)

On 22 July 2020, the Cabinet adopted Resolution No. 641, amending the quarantine framework on COVID-19 response measures. Among other changes, the new framework removes the requirement for the obligatory observation (or self-isolation with the use of ‘Diya’ mobile application) of Ukrainian citizens crossing entry/exit checkpoints (EECPs) with non-government controlled areas (NGCA) of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and in Crimea starting from 1 August 2020.

Re-Establishing the Requirement (JFO)

On 31 July 2020, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) announced1 a ‘clarification’ of the procedure for crossing EECPs in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The ‘clarification’ effectively reestablishes the requirement for observation (self-isolation, if controlled through ‘Diya’) for individuals arriving in GCA from NGCA.

The lawfulness of JFO’s imposition of additional restrictions and control measures for the crossing EECPs with regards to the quarantine regime is questionable. Restrictive list of quarantine measures is defined by the relevant Cabinet Resolution – with no self-isolation (observation) requirement for said crossings. The Resolution also does not provide the JFO with any discretion to ‘clarify’ its provisions. Another concern is the way JFO re-established the requirement – announcing it on their social media page, without reference to any officially published document, a day before the planned procedure release. Reports from humanitarian actors operating at the EECPs show that the JFO is currently enforcing the self-defined restrictive procedures.