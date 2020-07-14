Ukraine: DRC / DDG Legal Alert: Issue 53 - June 2020 [EN/RU/UK]

1. COVID-19 Legislative Measures Update: 30 June 2020

In June 2020, Ukrainian government continued to lift or ease previously imposed restrictions aimed at containing COVID-19 spread in Ukraine. Measures lifted or eased include the following:

Re-opening EECPs in Donetsk and Luhansk regions and Crimea: Situation on EECPs in Donetsk and Luhansk regions is very dynamic. Starting from 10 June 2020, Ukrainian government initiated reopening of the EECPs. On the other hand, access to EECPs from the NGCA side has been denied in the overwhelming majority of cases. Uncoordinated and limited functioning of GCA- and NGCA-controlled EECPs created situations when persons got stuck between the EECPs unable to move in either direction.

As informed by the State Border Service of Ukraine, the only EECP available for crossing as of 30 June 2020 is Stanytsia Luhanska – however, because of its dynamic nature, information on access to EECPs must be verified directly before the crossing. As for EECPs with Crimea, they are functioning starting from 15 June. Regardless the EECP, the individuals who enter GCA are required to undergo 14-days observation or self-isolation controlled through ‘Diya’ application.

Re-opening state borders and international transportation: Ukraine re-opens a significant number of its international border checkpoints. Bans on international passenger transportation including airline flights, sea, and land transportations are also lifted depending on the epidemic situation in the concerned region of Ukraine;

Lifting the state entry ban for non-nationals: Starting from 12 June, entry to Ukraine is allowed on the following conditions: i) obtaining an insurance policy that covers COVID-19 treatment and observation;

ii) undergoing 14 days observation or self-isolation for non-nationals arriving from countries with high spread of COVID-19. The conditions do not apply for individuals previously exempted from the enter ban (staff of diplomatic institutions, accredited international organisations, their family members, and others).