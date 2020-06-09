Ukraine
Ukraine: DRC / DDG Legal Alert: Issue 52 - May 2020 [EN/RU/UK]
Attachments
1. COVID-19 Legislative Measures Update: 31 May 2020
Background: An array of legislative measures have been introduced since March 2020 to respond to the outbreak of the COVID-19 (‘coronavirus’). Measures relevant to the conflict-affected people and small businesses were reported in DRC-DDG Special Legal Alert Issue on COVID-19 and Legal Alert Issues No. 50 and No. 51. Below are further measures taken since:
Cabinet Resolutions No. 343 (4 May 2020), No. 377 (14 May 2020), No. 392 (20 May 2020), No. 424 (29 May 2020) on the prevention of COVID-19 spread;
Laws No. 587-IX (7 May 2020), No. 588-IX (7 May 2020), No. 591-IX (13 May 2020).