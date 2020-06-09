Ukraine: DRC / DDG Legal Alert: Issue 52 - May 2020 [EN/RU/UK]

1. COVID-19 Legislative Measures Update: 31 May 2020

Background: An array of legislative measures have been introduced since March 2020 to respond to the outbreak of the COVID-19 (‘coronavirus’). Measures relevant to the conflict-affected people and small businesses were reported in DRC-DDG Special Legal Alert Issue on COVID-19 and Legal Alert Issues No. 50 and No. 51. Below are further measures taken since: