Ukraine: DRC / DDG Legal Alert: Issue 50 - February-March 2020 [EN/RU/UK]

1. COVID-19 Legislative Measures Update: 31 March 2020

Background: On 16 March 2020, DRC-DDG issued a special issue of the Legal Alert on COVID-19 (‘coronavirus’) legislative responses and related concerns, including:

As of 31 March 2020, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases has grown to 549; 13 of them were lethal and 8 were cured. Since the Special Legal Alert was issued on 16 March 2020, the government introduced the following additional law and regulations to harness the preventive measures:

Cabinet Resolution No. 215, dated 16 March 2020, declaring national emergency situation and enhancing national quarantine measures;

On 17 March 2020, the Parliament adopted Law No. 530 ‘On Prevention of Spreading of COVID-19 Coronavirus;’

Cabinet Resolution No. 239, dated 25 March 2020, on the prolongation of the national quarantine and further emergency measures;

Draft Law No. 3275, adopted on 30 March 2020, ‘On Additional Economic and Social Guarantees Regarding the Spread of COVID-19’ (final text unavailable as of 31 March 2020).

The following are major additional measures taken by the government as of 31 March 2020:

Declaration of National Emergency Situation: Not to be confused for the emergency state, the emergency situation does provide a special order of communication and cooperation of state authorities aimed at enhancing governmental responses to a threat. Unlike the emergency state, the emergency situation does not provide the scope for limiting individual rights and freedoms. The actions of the government, however, testify that de-facto restrictions on some constitutional rights (e.g., right to freedom of movement) have been imposed;