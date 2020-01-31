Ukraine: DRC / DDG Legal Alert: Issue 48 - January 2020 [EN/RU/UK]

Parliament Adopts Law On Free Meals for IDP Children

On 16 January 2020, the Parliament adopted Law No. 474-IX coming in force on 20 May 2020 and entitling IDP children1 to free meals. Free meals have already been available for orphans, children deprived of parental care, children from low-income families, and differently-abled children.

Scope of the assistance:

parents of IDP children will be provided with free baby food until a child reaches 3 years of age;

free meals will be made available for IDP children at schools, and vocational schools.

Free meals have to be funded by local authorities who also define the size of a budget per child for a free meal. In 2019, daily budget for free meals per pupil of 1-4 grades was as follows: Cherkasy – 10 UAH, Berdyansk – 10.2 UAH, Kharkiv – 14 UAH, Zhytomyr – 18.3 UAH, Dnipro – 19 UAH.

The law, despite its positive intent, may cause unintended negative consequences as it creates scope for inscribing an IDP label on a child and stigmatising his factual situation.