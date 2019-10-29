29 Oct 2019

Ukraine: DRC / DDG Legal Alert: Issue 44 - September 2019 [EN/RU/UK]

from Danish Refugee Council, Danish Demining Group
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original
Download PDF (446.23 KB)English version
Download PDF (449.77 KB)Russian version
Download PDF (436.59 KB)Ukrainian version

1. Five Year Programme for the New Cabinet of Ministers

On 29 September 2019, the draft of the Cabinet of Ministers’ Programme for the next 5 years was registered in the Parliament and adopted later on 4 October 2019. Outlined across 150 pages, the Programme is structured around the key targets for each of the Ministries. A separate section is devoted to the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.

The following salient provisions of the Programme relate to the conflict and humanitarian situation in Ukraine. The text below is taken directly and translated from the Cabinet Programme:

