Ukraine: DRC / DDG Legal Alert: Issue 40 - May 2019 [EN/RU/UK]
1. After More Than 75 Years the Cabinet Provides Mechanism for Property Restitution and Compensation for Deported Persons and Their Successors
Background: Earlier in April 2014, the Parliament adopted Law No. 1223 defining legal status of ‘deported persons’ and recognising their right – and right of their successors – to restitution or compensation. The status refers to violations of freedom of movement by the Soviet Union towards its citizens during and following World War II. Accordingly, the following Ukrainian citizens were considered as deported persons:
Crimean Tatars and individuals of other ethnicities who had been forcibly deported from their permanent habitats within the territory of Ukraine (including Crimea) based on their ethnicity;1
individuals whose place of residence was forcibly defined by USSR authorities after their imprisonment, evacuation, or mandatory military or civil service in the World War II;
individuals who were born in families of the deported persons before their return to the place of origin but not later than 13 August 2014.
Despite the adoption of the Law there has been no opportunity for the deported persons and their successors to access the restitution or compensation because of the lack of relevant procedure.