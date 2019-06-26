Ukraine: DRC / DDG Legal Alert: Issue 40 - May 2019 [EN/RU/UK]

1. After More Than 75 Years the Cabinet Provides Mechanism for Property Restitution and Compensation for Deported Persons and Their Successors

Background: Earlier in April 2014, the Parliament adopted Law No. 1223 defining legal status of ‘deported persons’ and recognising their right – and right of their successors – to restitution or compensation. The status refers to violations of freedom of movement by the Soviet Union towards its citizens during and following World War II. Accordingly, the following Ukrainian citizens were considered as deported persons: