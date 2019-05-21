Ukraine: DRC / DDG Legal Alert: Issue 39 - April 2019 [EN/RU/UK]

1. Russia Provides Residents of ‘LPR’ & ‘DPR’ With Simplified Procedure for Applying for Citizenship

Background: On 18 December 2018 Russian Parliament amended the law ‘On Russian Citizenship’ granting the Russian President the power to ‘define, in humanitarian purposes, groups of individuals entitled to a simplified procedure for applying for Russian citizenship’. As indicated in the explanatory note to the amendment, it ‘will allow the provision of Russian citizenship to compatriots living in countries with complicated socio-political and economic situations where armed conflicts and (or) change of a political regime takes place’.

Simplified Citizenship Application

Residents of ‘DPR’ and ‘LPR’:

On 24 April 2019 the President of Russia signed Decree No. 183 entitling residents of so-called ‘DPR’ and ‘LPR’1 a simplified procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship.

Ex-residents of Crimea:

On 29 April 2019 the President of Russia signed Decree No. 187 extending access to the simplified citizenship application procedure to:

Citizens of Ukraine and stateless persons who were born in Crimea and permanently resided there until 18 March 2014 (day of adoption of the ‘Agreement of Inclusion of Crimea into the Russian Federation’) and their children, spouses, and parents;

Ukrainian citizens who have obtained Russian residence permit and their children, spouses, and parents.

Scope of the simplified citizenship application: