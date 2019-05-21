21 May 2019

Ukraine: DRC / DDG Legal Alert: Issue 39 - April 2019 [EN/RU/UK]

Report
from Danish Refugee Council, Danish Demining Group
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (372.46 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (406.92 KB)Ukrainian version
preview
Download PDF (455.24 KB)Russian version

1. Russia Provides Residents of ‘LPR’ & ‘DPR’ With Simplified Procedure for Applying for Citizenship

Background: On 18 December 2018 Russian Parliament amended the law ‘On Russian Citizenship’ granting the Russian President the power to ‘define, in humanitarian purposes, groups of individuals entitled to a simplified procedure for applying for Russian citizenship’. As indicated in the explanatory note to the amendment, it ‘will allow the provision of Russian citizenship to compatriots living in countries with complicated socio-political and economic situations where armed conflicts and (or) change of a political regime takes place’.

Simplified Citizenship Application

Residents of ‘DPR’ and ‘LPR’:

On 24 April 2019 the President of Russia signed Decree No. 183 entitling residents of so-called ‘DPR’ and ‘LPR’1 a simplified procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship.

Ex-residents of Crimea:

On 29 April 2019 the President of Russia signed Decree No. 187 extending access to the simplified citizenship application procedure to:

  • Citizens of Ukraine and stateless persons who were born in Crimea and permanently resided there until 18 March 2014 (day of adoption of the ‘Agreement of Inclusion of Crimea into the Russian Federation’) and their children, spouses, and parents;

  • Ukrainian citizens who have obtained Russian residence permit and their children, spouses, and parents.

Scope of the simplified citizenship application:

  • Normal requirement of 5 years of residence prior to filing citizenship application is waved;

  • Applicant does not have to denounce previous citizenship;

  • No requirement of proof of material resources necessary for subsistence;

  • No requirement to pass an exam in Russian language;

  • Timeframe for application consideration reduced from 1 year to 3 months.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.