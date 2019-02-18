Ukraine: DRC / DDG Legal Alert: Issue 36 - January 2019 [EN/RU/UK]

1. The Cabinet Develops an Amendments on Regulation of Humanitarian Aid

On 23 January 2019 the Cabinet has approved a project of a draft law called 'On Amending Regulation On Humanitarian Aid' to be submitted to the Parliament for its further consideration.

As announced, the draft law provides:

• simplified mechanism for providing humanitarian aid by representative offices of foreign Ei international NGOs and foreign governmental organisations that obtained State accreditation;

• provisions aimed to 'increase targeting' of aid and expedite aid delivery to beneficiaries;

• the Commission on humanitarian aid under the Cabinet of Ministers will replace the Ministry of Social Policy, to provide recognition of humanitarian aid (cargo, monetary aid, works);

• existing power of regional state administrations to recognise cargo up to 3 tons as humanitarian aid to be expanded to cargo up to 10 tons.

It is pertinent to mention that on 1 April 2016 a draft law titled 'Humanitarian Aid in Crisis Situations', supported by humanitarian actors, was registered in the Parliament. OCHA along with the Parliamentary committee on veterans' affairs made a presentation on the draft law on 16 May 2016. The draft has not shown any movement in the parliament for the last three years. It is unclear whether the current initiative of the Cabinet relates to the 2016 draft law or a fresh initiative of the Cabinet.