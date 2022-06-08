Ukraine: Displaced families welcomed to modular city in Lviv

Salesians to provide food, pastoral care and psychological support

(MissionNewswire) Salesian missionaries have set up a modular city composed of prefabricated buildings designed to temporarily welcome those displaced by war inside of Ukraine. Salesians are calling the city Mariapolis, the city of Mary. The city was set up by the Municipality of Lviv in collaboration with Salesian missionaries and with the support of the Polish government.

Mariapolis was inaugurated with a ceremony. A prayer and blessing were led by Father Andriy Bodnar, provincial vicar of the Salesian Vice-Province Mary Help of Christians of Greek Catholic Ukraine. Local pastor Father Orest Fredyna also presided.

Fr. Bodnar said, "We wanted to give the city the name Mariapolis, the city of Mary. Mariupol is extremely close to the heart of every Ukrainian and every person on this planet who desires peace. We wish that people's stay in this modular citadel will be full of hope and that the symbol of this little Mariapolis can become a great prospect for the rebirth of the city Mariupol and all Ukraine."

The container houses, which came as a gift from Poland, are equipped with bunk beds, tables and closets. Some rooms serve as dining rooms and laundry rooms, or house showers and toilets. A playground for children has also been set up on the grounds. Salesians will provide pastoral care and psychological support. They will also provide food for the 350 people housed there thanks to a mobile kitchen donated by Civil Defense in Emilia-Romagna Region and in collaboration with the Salesian VIS.

Fr. Bodnar added, "Many people who have now settled here until recently lived in our communities in Lviv. We prayed together, had deep, but also painful conversations. Salesian staff organized various activities for these children. And we will continue to support these people in this difficult period of our lives."

The state authorities thanked the Salesians. At the inauguration ceremony, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said, "Thank you for sharing your warmth and love. We feel that God's grace is present in this citadel. We pray that the Mother of God will take this Mariapolis under her protection."

Salesian missionaries around the globe are working to provide financial and material donations to help people still in Ukraine and refugees in bordering countries. Even Salesians in the poorest countries have stepped up in some way to support the efforts.

