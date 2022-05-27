Ukraine: DIEM – Data in Emergencies Commercial farmer monitoring, 23 March–14 April 2022

In order to understand the impact of the war on the commercial agricultural sector in Ukraine, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is undertaking a series of monitoring surveys, targeting commercial grain producers across the country. This Data in Emergencies Monitoring (DIEM-Monitoring) summary shares the findings of the first survey conducted between March and April 2022.

FAO established the DIEM-Monitoring System to collect, analyse and disseminate data on shocks and livelihoods in countries prone to multiple shocks. DIEM-Monitoring aims to inform decision making by providing regularly updated information on how different shocks are affecting the livelihoods and food security of agricultural populations. Information is collected from primary sources in the production process: producers, traders or marketers, input suppliers, extension officers and other key informants.