Ukraine CWG – Roll-out of MPC - Task Team 1 on Targeting – Targeting strategies and criteria (as of 22 March 2022)

• It was agreed to have an inclusion-focused targeting framework, with criteria allowing blanket inclusion of specific groups – with no articulated exclusion criteria. Meeting one or more criteria is justification for inclusion, but does not necessarily mean CWG actors would exclude based on any specific criteria being met or not.

• Organisations remain autonomous to select targeting criteria relevant to their mandate, assistance objectives, etc. Organisations can add additional vulnerability criteria to the agreed common list.

• Targeting criteria commonly agreed by the group:

➢ Households (HH) with children - extracted from demographic data of HH adult members plus child members (whether personal data or total number of boys/girls)

➢ single-headed HH - extracted from demographic data of HH adult members

➢ female-headed HH - extracted from demographic data of HH adult members

➢ HH with pregnant/lactating women - extracted from vulnerability criteria

➢ HH with elderly (including single / elderly-headed HHs) - extracted from demographic data of HH adult members

➢ HHs with disabled (mental or physical) members - extracted from vulnerability criteria

➢ HHs with members that have chronic illness/medical conditions - extracted from vulnerability criteria

• Targeting criteria not commonly agreed/redacted from previous version of CWG harmonized assessment form: HH with unemployed members (determined to be less relevant to emergency assistance cycle, to be discussed again in three months); HH with members killed or injured in conflict (determined to be too sensitive / not required for cash assistance provision / protection concern for data collection); HH with members who are survivors of violence (determined to be too sensitive / not required for cash assistance provision / protection concern for data collection); HH with members who are minority groups (determined to be less relevant to emergency assistance cycle, to be discussed again in three months); shelter-based selection criteria (too difficult to determine at the moment the relevance of these criteria, given dynamic situation on the ground / people on the move / staying in bunkers and other temporary accommodation / people likely to not know if their homes were destroyed in locations under siege / etc – can be revisited in three to six months); ability to meet basic needs (self-declared, likely to be inaccurate and/or influenced by circumstances on the ground – eg unable to meet basic needs due to lack of medication in shops not lack of money, etc); income from various sources (again, self-declared and likely to be influenced by circumstances on the ground).

• It was discussed but remains contended whether personal data should be collected for children. WFP indicated this is not required for targeting by the organisation and a data minimization approach is preferred, Mercy Corps indicated inability to collect this information in the emergency phase. UNHCR, UNICEF, IOM, Save the Children, and World Vision have indicated such data collection is important for their targeting purposes and to make effective referrals etc. For example, UNICEF requires birth dates of children to target HHs with children under 2 etc. The issue is also influenced by the assistance provision/transfer value being per person, meaning that it could be an incentive to register a higher number of children than are actually in the HH if not verified with personal data of children. Should be a point of discussion going forward, particularly with regards to data protection of children and whether personal data is mandatory/optional.

• It was agreed that the collection of document numbers and the individual tax code of all adults would be the principal identifiers to be used for deduplication, however not being able to provide these numbers would not be a basis for exclusion from cash assistance (given high likelihood of missing documentation etc).