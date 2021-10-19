Ukraine: Crossing Points - Humanitarian Snapshot: September 2021

An 18 per cent drop in the number of crossings of the “contact line” was recorded in September compared with August, likely due to the recently reintroduced crossing requirements (i.e., COVID-19 testing and self-quarantine) applied for residents of non-Government-controlled areas (NGCA) upon crossing to Government-controlled areas (GCA)¹. The 75k crossings in September represent just 6 per cent of the September 2019 figure. At the same time, a steady increase in the number of individual crossings through crossing points “Milove” (Luhanska oblast) and “Hoptivka” (Kharkivska oblast) located on the Russian-Ukrainian border was observed in recent months, which is also likely connected with the recently reintroduced quarantine requirements in GCA.