Ukraine: Crossing Points - Humanitarian Snapshot: September 2020

During September 2020, only 86,000 civilian crossings of the 'contact line' were recorded, representing a drop of 93 per cent compared to the 1.2 million crossings of September 2019. The number of crossings in September remained at a level similar to August, with an average of about 20,000 crossings in both directions per week. The entry-exit crossing point (EECP) in 'Stanytsia Luhanska' – the only operational crossing point in Luhanska oblast – accounted for over 95 per cent of all individual crossings.