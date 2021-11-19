Ukraine: Crossing Points - Humanitarian Snapshot: October 2021

October witnessed a 60 per cent drop in the number of civilian crossings of the “contact line” compared with September as a result of the introduction of additional crossing restrictions in non-Government-controlled areas (NGCA) of Luhanska oblast on 9 October, reportedly due to the deteriorating COVID-19 situation. The additional restrictions were announced to be imposed temporarily for one month. From 9 to 31 October, the number of daily crossings via the EECP “Stanytsia Luhanska” dropped from an average of 2,000 per day to about 500. The number of crossings from NGCA to Government-controlled areas (GCA) of Luhanska oblast reduced by some 90 per cent and those from GCA to NGCA by about one-third. During the same period, there was a 15 per cent increase in civilian movement via the crossing point “Milove” (Luhanska oblast) located at the Ukrainian-Russian border, with many of those crossing likely being residents of NGCA crossing through the Russian Federation¹ to reach GCA.