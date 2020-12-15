Ukraine: Crossing Points - Humanitarian Snapshot: October 2020 [EN/RU/UK]

Only two Entry-Exit Crossing Points (EECP) in eastern Ukraine remain operational on both sides of the ‘contact line’: the EECP ‘Stanytsia Luhanska’¹ in Luhanska oblast (operating daily) and EECP ‘Novotroitske’ in Donetska oblast (operating on Mondays and Fridays only). The crossing of the ‘contact line’ remains challenging and uncoordinated, which continues to cause confusion among the affected populations. Almost 30,000 crossings were recorded in November, which is a slight increase compared to October, yet represents only three per cent of the over 1.1 million crossings that were recorded in November 2019.

OPERATIONAL UPDATES

The opening of two additional crossing points in Luhanska oblast has been indefinitely delayed. ‘Zolote’ and ‘Shchastia’ EECPs had been scheduled to begin operations on 10 November, however agreement could not be reached on the crossing points’ mode of operation (pedestrian-only or both pedestrian and vehicular), among other issues. Negotiations and discussions on this issue at the political level are ongoing within the Trilateral Contact Group.

On 25 November, the Government of Ukraine approved a list of humanitarian exemptions to allow people to the cross the ‘contact line’ in case of emergency-triggered closure. This development signifies an introduction of a unified and systematic approach for crossing the ‘contact line’ in eastern Ukraine and the administrative boundary with Crimea² making it less dependent on arbitrary decisions.

Moreover, the crossing procedures for children aged 14-16 years without Ukrainian passports were simplified to allow them to cross the ‘contact line’ into GCA by showing a birth certificate.

Delivery of humanitarian cargo to Luhanska oblast (NGCA) continues to be challenging. Of over 230 MT of humanitarian aid brought into NGCA³ in November as a part of four UN-organized convoys, only 4 MT were destined for Luhanska oblast (NGCA). The manual delivery through the EECP ‘Stanytsia Luhanska’ remains the only reliable option due to COVID-19-related restrictions and lengthy approval procedures for alternative transit delivery through Donetska oblast (NGCA).