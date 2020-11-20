Ukraine: Crossing Points - Humanitarian Snapshot: October 2020

October saw a 75 per cent decrease in the individual crossings of the ‘contact line’ (21,300) compared to September (86,000) due to the closure of the entry/exit crossing point (EECP) ‘Stanytsia Luhanska’ in Luhanska oblast. The level of crossings in October is similar to June this year when the EECPs in eastern Ukraine resumed partial operations following the COVID-19-related closure in March 2020. The October figure represents a 98 per cent reduction compared to 1.2 million crossings during October last year.