Ukraine: Crossing Points - Humanitarian Snapshot: November 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

On 24 November, the entry-exit crossing point (EECP) “Marinka”, located in the Government-controlled areas (GCA) of Donetska oblast, came under mortar fire, resulting in physical damage. On 25 November, a UN-organized humanitarian convoy, consisting of 20 trucks, experienced delays in crossing the EECP “Shchastia” (Luhanska oblast). State enterprise “Reintegration and Reconstruction”, which is responsible for the management of all EECPs on the GCA side of the “contact line”, completed the reconstruction of the GCA side of the EECP “Stanytsia Luhanska”. SITUATION OVERVIEW

The EECP “Stanytsia Luhanska” – the only one operational for civilian crossings in Luhanska oblast – reopened on 11 November after a month-long closure (from 9 October) caused by additional COVID-19 crossing restrictions imposed in the non-Government-controlled areas (NGCA) of Luhanska oblast. After its reopening, the number of civilian crossings through the EECP returned to the recent average of 2,200 per day. Overall in November, the number of crossings through the “contact line” via the EECPs “Stanytsia Luhanska” and “Novotroitske” (in Donetska oblast) increased by 37 per cent compared with the previous month (48,568 vs. 30,551), but remained significantly lower the pre-pandemic level, constituting only 4 per cent of the 1.2 million crossings recorded in November 2019.*