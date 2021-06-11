Ukraine: Crossing Points - Humanitarian Snapshot: May 2021

The level of individual crossings across the “contact line” in eastern Ukraine continued to be limited in May: just 4 per cent (51,500 crossings) of the 1.2 million crossings recorded in May 20191 and slightly lower than in April (52,500). Over 95 per cent of civilian crossings in May continued to take place through the entry/exit crossing point (EECP) “Stanytsia Luhanska” as movement restrictions in the non-Government-controlled areas (NGCA) of Luhanska oblast remain less severe than those introduced in the NGCA of Donetska oblast. Before the EECPs’ almost complete closure, 70 per cent of all crossings took places through EECPs in Donetska oblast.