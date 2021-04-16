Ukraine: Crossing Points - Humanitarian Snapshot: March 2021

March marked a year since the almost complete closure of the “contact line” and the introduction of severe movement restrictions for millions of conflict-affected people, particularly those living in non-Government-controlled areas (NGCA), resulting in a drastic drop in civilian crossings compared to the pre-COVID-19 times. The recent surge in hostilities along the “contact line” after seven months of relative calm following the July 2020 ceasefire is a stark reminder of the hardship and security risks the conflict-weary people are forced to take to maintain their social connections and to access essential services not available in NGCA. In the meantime, one of the two open entry/exit crossing points (EECPs) in eastern Ukraine – “Stanytsia Luhanska” – continued to accounted for 96 per cent of all monthly crossings.